Too hot in Muscatine: City to fix buckled road

Repair on buckling pavement on Clay Street will begin Friday in Muscatine.
Repair on buckling pavement on Clay Street will begin Friday in Muscatine.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - Repair on buckling pavement on Clay Street will begin Friday in Muscatine.

The Department of Public Works will spend Friday saw-cutting the section that failed during hot weather, according to a news release from the city.

Clay Street near the Lincoln Boulevard intersection will be closed to traffic Friday, but crews expect to reopen it the for the weekend.

Traffic will be allowed for one lane in each direction until the work is completed by June 28, weather permitting.

Other road projects underway in Muscatine:

  • Intersection of Lucas and Logan streets is closed to all traffic for sewer work.
  • Dick Drake Way will be restricted to local traffic through June 22 for gas line infrastructure upgrades
  • Fulliam Avenue is closed between Kindler and West Acre Drive until Aug. 11, weather permitting for pavement removal and replacement
  • Grand Avenue between Lake Park Boulevard and McArthur Street will close so Muscatine Power & Water can replace their water main. Work is tentatively scheduled to begin Monday and finish by July 1, weather permitting.

