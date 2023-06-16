10 local coffee shops gather to support victims of building collapse

Scooter's coffee is among one of the many local coffee shops donating proceeds to the building...
Scooter's coffee is among one of the many local coffee shops donating proceeds to the building collapse victims.(KBTX's Warren Vause)
By Sunny Wolfe
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - 10 local coffee shops in the Quad Cities area will be donating 25 percent of proceeds next week to support the victims of the Davenport building collapse.

According to a media release from Scooter Coffee’s general manager the public is invited to these shops from open to close on June 20.

On this day, Scooter’s Coffee in Milan, Muscatine and Clinton, Coffee House in Davenport, Coffee Hound in Bettendorf, Java Java Cafe in Davenport, Kick Serve in Moline, and Cool Beanz in Milan will be donating 25 percent of proceeds to those affected by the building collapse, says the release.

