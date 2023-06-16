Avenue Subs in Muscatine relocating due to safety concerns

Muscatine, Iowa (KWQC) - Avenue Subs, a sandwich shop in Muscatine, Iowa, is temporarily suspending operations for safety reasons, at 2 p.m. June 15.

After evaluation by a structural engineer, the shop was deemed unsafe to run a business, according to a statement on Facebook by Avenue Subs.

Until repairs are made, tenants will temporarily be relocating, the statement said. They have already relocated tenants and are on the lookout for a temporary location.

With the help of local property managers, they will be relocated and running again soon, according to Avenue Subs.

Check Avenue Subs Facebook for updates.

