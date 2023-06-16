Chalk Art Fest to transform Schwiebert Park June 24-25

The 7th annual event brings together hundreds of artists competing for cash prizes
7th Chalk Art Fest to transform Schwiebert Park June 24-25
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -The 7th annual Quad Cities Chalk Art Fest is set to take place June 24 -25 at Schwiebert Riverfront Park, downtown Rock Island.

Kevin Maynard, Quad City Arts, invites the community to support the event by attending this free, live outdoor arts festival. The festival starts at 10 a.m. both days and goes till 7 p.m. on June 24 and through 5 p.m. on June 25. Awards announced at 4 p.m. on June 25.

This celebration brings together hundreds of artists that spend hours transforming the cement pavement at Schwiebert Park into a museum of chalk art, while competing for cash prizes. Over $1,800 in cash prizes will be awarded including a people’s choice and youth category award.

Visitors strolling by and watch the wonderful works come to life and vote for their favorites. Attendees can even do some chalk art of their own!

A full line-up of live music, food trucks, concessions, beer garden, face painting and a kid’s chalk zone area, are all part of the festivities.

The “paintings” are temporary, lasting only until the next rainfall, so you’ll want to catch a glimpse before they are gone. The Quad City Arts Instagram post embedded below depicts some art from previous year’s festival.

Organizers are looking for volunteers for the event. Free festival t-shirts will be given to those that assist. See the embedded Facebook post below.

For more information, visit the Facebook event page here.

Village Hops' craft beer tasting event is June 17 in the Village of East Davenport.
Village Hops' craft beer tasting event is June 17 in the Village of East Davenport.
'Corkless in Galena' wine-tasting event featuring many regional wineries is June 24, 2023.
'Corkless in Galena' wine-tasting event featuring many regional wineries is June 24, 2023.
