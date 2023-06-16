CO2 pipeline hearing set by Iowa Utilities Board

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - The Iowa Utilities Board announced a public hearing is set for Aug. 22 for the proposal for 687 miles of liquefied carbon dioxide pipeline through Iowa.

The IUB set a procedural schedule on Friday on the Summit issue. It includes deadlines for intervention, filed testimony and reports, according to a news release from the board.

Carbon capture and storage involves removing carbon dioxide, either from the source of pollution or from the air at large, and storing it deep underground. In some instances, the carbon dioxide is transported across states through pipelines and stored at facilities and used for other things, including Iowa and Illinois.

It’s controversial because the liquified CO2 is hazardous, and landowners also face eminent domain.

IUB said it begin the hearing with testimony from landowners that are in the potential path of the pipeline. The board will livestream the entire hearing allowing landowners and other who cannot attend to observe remotely.

It will create schedule dates for receiving testimony seeks to provide clarity to landowners about when they will need to be at the hearing.

The IUB said it is cognizant of the hundreds of landowners not represented or unable to attend the status conferences and will continue to seek ways to engage them.

The board said it will consider all information presented before making its final decision.

The public hearing will beg on Aug, 22 at the Cardiff Event Center, 3232 First Ave. S., Fort Dodge.

Summit Carbon filed its petition to construct, operate, and maintain a proposed 687 miles of 6- to 24-inch diameter hazardous liquid pipeline to transport liquefied carbon dioxide within the state of Iowa on Jan. 28, 2022.

At a June 6 status conference, participants discussed the procedural schedule and potential use of mediators, presiding officers, and satellite locations. The parties attending were Summit Carbon; the Office of Consumer Advocate, a division of the Iowa Department of Justice; the Iowa Farm Bureau Federation, Sierra Club Iowa Chapter; corn processors LSCP, LLC, and PLCP, LLLP; Iowans for a Growing Agricultural Economy; Mr. George Cummins; and a representative for the Boards of Supervisors in Dickinson, Emmet, Floyd, Hardin, Kossuth, Shelby, Woodbury and Wright counties.

The U.S. Department of Energy has $12 billion in funds from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for carbon management projects. The awardees include universities, one major oil corporation, and come from several states, such as Texas, Illinois, Georgia and Wyoming.

Recently Summit Carbon Solutions announced a new partnership with an ethanol plant in Saint Ansgar, Iowa, Absolute Energy.

Absolute Energy’s website says it produces 130 million gallons per year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

