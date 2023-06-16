Corkless in Galena wine tasting set for June 24

Corkless in Galena
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
GALENA, Ill. (KWQC) -Corkless in Galena, the annual celebration of Northern Illinois wineries, is set to take place in 2023 on Saturday, June 24 from 12-6 p.m. at Depot Park, 91 Bouthillier Street, Galena.

Eric and Britt White of Galena Cellars highlight the event that will feature several regional wineries plus offer live music, local artists and food trucks.

Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs to spend a delightful afternoon at Corkless in Galena. Admission and tasting tickets can be purchased in advance here. Discounted tickets for minors and designated drivers are also available.

For more information including a list of participating wineries, visit the website at https://www.corklessgalena.com/ or call 224-639-3436.

