Davenport rewarded $7.8 million railroad crossing elimination grant from Federal Railroad Administration

The Federal Railroad Administration is rewarding $7.8 million in grant funding to the City of Davenport.
By KWQC Staff and Haley Marzorati
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Federal Railroad Administration has announced $7.8 million in grant funding awarded to the City of Davenport.

The grant was rewarded through the Railroad Crossing Elimination Grant Program for the design and construction of an overpass and elevated roadway on South Concord Street near West River Drive.

The program provides funding for highway-rail or pathway-rail grade crossing improvement to focus on improving the safety and mobility of people and goods.

Installing the bridge reduces the risk of collisions of trains and improves overall access to the area by eliminating blocked crossings. The bridge includes a separated path accommodating pedestrians and other non-motorists. The adjacent roadway raise will support and ensure permanent access to the critical infrastructure during times of flood. The final component of the project will eliminate the rail crossing at Wapello Avenue once construction of the overpass is complete.

“This grant provides a significant investment to improve access to critical city facilities, ensures continuous emergency access to the area, and improves the overall transportation network,” said Davenport’s Public Works Director, Nicole Gleason. “The City appreciates the support from Canadian Pacific, state, and federal agencies making this grant application successful.”

The estimated total is $9.7 million. The remaining costs will be met through Canadian Pacific Railway Company’s community investment of up to $2 million in grant match funding.

