Davenport Community School board member resigns

Davenport School Board member resigns
By KWQC Staff and Haley Marzorati
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A member of the Davenport Community School Board, Karen Gordon, has resigned.

Gordon submitted her resignation Thursday evening and her last day will be June 23.

“This was not a decision I made lightly,” Gordon said. " I have thoroughly enjoyed working with serving you all and working for the best interests of the children and staff of our district.”

Gordon states she is no longer able to bring her best self to the job and there were many factors in her decision to resign.

The Davenport School Board is on the lookout to fill the seat left by Gordon.

The board is accepting letters of interest from members of the community for the vacant seat. Letters must be received by the board secretary, Brenda Thie, no later than 4 p.m. June 22.

Those that submit letters of interest will be interviewed at the meeting of the board on June 26.

The board will vote at the meeting on June 26 and select an individual to temporarily fill the vacant term. The individual selected will take their position on the board at the regular board meeting on July 10.

The vacancy is temporarily filled until a successor is elected and qualified at the next regular school election on November 7.

The appointed board member will serve until the general election in November when they could choose to run for the remainder of Director Gordon’s unexpired term or step down. The newly elected director would serve until November 2025, the remainder of Director Gordon’s term.

Letters of interest are to be dropped off to the Brenda Thie, room 219 at the Achievement Service Center, 1702 N. Main Street, Davenport, Iowa, weekdays between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. or emailed to thiebren@davenportschools.org. Please contact Brenda Thie via email or by phone at (563) 336-7431 if there are any questions.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrew Wold's attorney made an appearance Friday on charges related to Wold's property at 324...
TV6 Investigates: Judge says if Wold doesn’t show, she’ll issue warrant
Dominic Damiano, president of the Amateur Baseball Umpires Association, said the threats...
Umpires walk off field, quit after little league parents, players threaten them
Davenport man heads to prison for seven years.
Davenport man sentenced to 7 years in prison
Wold pleads guilty to not maintaining safe conditions at The Davenport
Two people were killed in a multi-vehicle crash early Saturday in East Moline, police said....
Rock Island County coroner identifies 2 killed in East Moline, Saturday early morning car crash

Latest News

First Alert Forecast: Warm weekend with a slight chance of rain
Avenue Subs is relocating due to safety reasons
Avenue Subs in Muscatine relocating due to safety concerns
the Eldridge Police Department is welcoming the first ever K-9 unit to the force
Eldridge Police Department welcoming first K-9 officer
With so many complaints about blocked railroad crossings, WBKO decided to look into it - coming...
Davenport rewarded $7.8 million railroad crossing elimination grant from Federal Railroad Administration