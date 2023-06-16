Davenport Community School board member resigns

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A member of the Davenport Community School Board, Karen Gordon, has resigned.

Gordon submitted her resignation Thursday evening and her last day will be June 23.

“This was not a decision I made lightly,” Gordon said. " I have thoroughly enjoyed working with serving you all and working for the best interests of the children and staff of our district.”

Gordon states she is no longer able to bring her best self to the job and there were many factors in her decision to resign.

The Davenport School Board is on the lookout to fill the seat left by Gordon.

The board is accepting letters of interest from members of the community for the vacant seat. Letters must be received by the board secretary, Brenda Thie, no later than 4 p.m. June 22.

Those that submit letters of interest will be interviewed at the meeting of the board on June 26.

The board will vote at the meeting on June 26 and select an individual to temporarily fill the vacant term. The individual selected will take their position on the board at the regular board meeting on July 10.

The vacancy is temporarily filled until a successor is elected and qualified at the next regular school election on November 7.

The appointed board member will serve until the general election in November when they could choose to run for the remainder of Director Gordon’s unexpired term or step down. The newly elected director would serve until November 2025, the remainder of Director Gordon’s term.

Letters of interest are to be dropped off to the Brenda Thie, room 219 at the Achievement Service Center, 1702 N. Main Street, Davenport, Iowa, weekdays between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. or emailed to thiebren@davenportschools.org. Please contact Brenda Thie via email or by phone at (563) 336-7431 if there are any questions.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.