Eldridge Police Department welcoming first K-9 officer

ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) - The Eldridge Chief of Police says the Eldridge Police Department is welcoming the first ever K-9 unit to the force, Marty.

K-9 Marty will be partnered with Officer Jacob Costas. The chief of police says the department received a very generous donation last year from an anonymous family.

With the donation, the family requested it to be used to effort starting up a K9 program. They also wanted the first K9 be named Marty in honor of a loved one who passed away, according to the press release.

K-9 Marty is a two-year-old German Shepard who was imported from Hungary. Marty and Officer Costas will endure a 10-week training program at Cedar Creek Kennels in Monmouth Illinois starting July 31, says the chief of police. They will begin patrolling together this September.

The Police Department expressed gratitude to those who supported the fundraising efforts for the program, says the press release.

