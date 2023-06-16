Henry County Sheriff’s Office investigates single-vehicle crash

Police lights road
Police lights road(Pexels via MGN)
By KWQC Staff and Haley Marzorati
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Cambridge, Ill. (KWQC) - The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a single-vehicle crash.

Deputies responded about 5:30 a.m. June 16 to the Henry County Office of Emergency Management, 4424 US Highway 34, according to the release.

A preliminary report states a single vehicle was traveling on Route 34 when it left the roadway and drove into the property of the Henry County Office of Emergency Management, 4424 US Hwy 34, according to deputies. The vehicle hit the building and came to a stop inside of it.

Deputies said there was no one inside it.

The driver of the vehicle is identified as 20-year-old Nickolas J. Ingle, deputies said. Ingle was charged with failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, improper lane usage, and driving under the influence.

