ImpactLife helps after deadly Texas tornadoes

By Marcia Lense
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - IimpacLlife is supporting blood inventory needs in Texas following that deadly tornado outbreak. The Quad-Cities area  organization is a part of the national effort to support the blood supply in the region by being put “on call.” The national organization is already shipping blood to the hospitals in and around Perryton, Texas.

“We are seeing the tremendous power of communities coming together in a time of need,” said Amanda Hess, vice president, donor relations and marketing with ImpactLife. “Having consistently strong donor and blood drive support in advance of a crisis is critical. Routine donations made by volunteer donors allow us to assist with disaster response while meeting ongoing needs of the communities we serve.”

