Investigator of Surfside collapse comes to Davenport

Allyn Kilsheimer
Allyn Kilsheimer(Allyn Kilsheimer)
By Matt Christensen
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Allyn E. Kilsheimer, the investigator in the Surfside building collapse in Florida that killed dozens, will spend Monday and Tuesday examining the site of the downtown Davenport collapse that killed three.

He’s working for survivors in the Quad-Cities who want more answers into what caused the apartment building to fall.

A judge today issued an emergency order blocking any more demolition at the site until Kilsheimer and other investigators can collect potential evidence. They have until Tuesday evening to complete the inspection.

Kilsheimer told the judge he’ll look for specifics in the brick, mortar, steel and other building materials that could tell a larger story about The Davenport.

The city tried to block the survivors’ experts from the site, saying it posed a safety hazard and that little could be learned from what’s left.

Attorneys said much of the building has been placed in a landfill, but that some pieces have been saved by the recommendations of engineers consulting the city.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrew Wold's attorney made an appearance Friday on charges related to Wold's property at 324...
TV6 Investigates: Judge says if Wold doesn’t show, she’ll issue warrant
Dominic Damiano, president of the Amateur Baseball Umpires Association, said the threats...
Umpires walk off field, quit after little league parents, players threaten them
Davenport man heads to prison for seven years.
Davenport man sentenced to 7 years in prison
Wold pleads guilty to not maintaining safe conditions at The Davenport
Madison Russo, 19, is charged with theft by means of deception, a class C felony. Russo plead...
Madison Russo, charged in cancer scam, pleads guilty

Latest News

Crews began dismantling 324 Main Street on June 12. A judge on Friday halted remaining...
Judge halts demo of what’s left of 324 Main St. apartments
Women are disproportionately impacted by heart disease, health officials say
Quad City cardiologist discusses trends in heart disease
FILE - A liquid carbon dioxide containment unit stands outside the fabrication building of...
CO2 pipeline hearing set by Iowa Utilities Board
Police lights road
Henry County Sheriff’s Office investigates single-vehicle crash