Investigator of Surfside collapse comes to Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Allyn E. Kilsheimer, the investigator in the Surfside building collapse in Florida that killed dozens, will spend Monday and Tuesday examining the site of the downtown Davenport collapse that killed three.

He’s working for survivors in the Quad-Cities who want more answers into what caused the apartment building to fall.

A judge today issued an emergency order blocking any more demolition at the site until Kilsheimer and other investigators can collect potential evidence. They have until Tuesday evening to complete the inspection.

Kilsheimer told the judge he’ll look for specifics in the brick, mortar, steel and other building materials that could tell a larger story about The Davenport.

The city tried to block the survivors’ experts from the site, saying it posed a safety hazard and that little could be learned from what’s left.

Attorneys said much of the building has been placed in a landfill, but that some pieces have been saved by the recommendations of engineers consulting the city.

