It’s ‘Dino Days’ weekend at the Putnam Museum

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Putnam Museum is hosting Dino Days and is set to return June 17-18 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days at the Davenport facility.

Dino Days promises to be a paleontology-packed weekend. The two-day event will offer face painting, dinosaur movies, a chance to meet a paleontologist, and more. Visit www.putnam.org/calendar for more information.

The Putnam Museum is located at 1717 West 12th Street in Davenport. For more information, call 563-324-1933. The website link is https://www.putnam.org/

