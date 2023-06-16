It’s ‘Dino Days’ weekend at the Putnam Museum

'Dino Days' at The Putnam
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Putnam Museum is hosting Dino Days and is set to return June 17-18 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days at the Davenport facility.

Dino Days promises to be a paleontology-packed weekend. The two-day event will offer face painting, dinosaur movies, a chance to meet a paleontologist, and more. Visit www.putnam.org/calendar for more information.

The Putnam Museum is located at 1717 West 12th Street in Davenport. For more information, call 563-324-1933. The website link is https://www.putnam.org/

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrew Wold's attorney made an appearance Friday on charges related to Wold's property at 324...
TV6 Investigates: Judge says if Wold doesn’t show, she’ll issue warrant
Dominic Damiano, president of the Amateur Baseball Umpires Association, said the threats...
Umpires walk off field, quit after little league parents, players threaten them
Davenport man heads to prison for seven years.
Davenport man sentenced to 7 years in prison
Wold pleads guilty to not maintaining safe conditions at The Davenport
Madison Russo, 19, is charged with theft by means of deception, a class C felony. Russo plead...
Madison Russo, charged in cancer scam, pleads guilty

Latest News

Village Hops' craft beer tasting event is June 17 in the Village of East Davenport.
‘Village Hops’ craft beer fest set for Saturday
Village Hops' craft beer tasting event is June 17 in the Village of East Davenport.
Village Hops set for Saturday
'Corkless in Galena' wine-tasting event featuring many regional wineries is June 24, 2023.
Corkless in Galena wine tasting set for June 24
'Corkless in Galena' wine-tasting event featuring many regional wineries is June 24, 2023.
Corkless in Galena
7th annual Chalk Art Fest in Rock Island is June 24-25, 2023
Chalk Art Fest to transform Schwiebert Park June 24-25