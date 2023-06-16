Local pools are limited as summertime approaches.

QUAD CITIES {KWQC} – As temperatures continue to rise, the variety of water attractions are limited.

As the construction continues for both Bettendorf’s Splash Landing and Moline’s Riverside Aquatic Center, both parks will not be available until next year.

“There’s also plenty of other opportunities for swimming around the Quad Cities,” said Bettendorf’s Director of Culture and Recreation, Kim Kidwell. “There are a lot of options, you might just have to look around a little bit.”

The city of Bettendorf is building a new Aquatic Center and Ice Rink where Splash Landing was located.

“It’s unfortunate that our pool is closed this year,” added Kidwell. “However, when it does open, it’s going to be awesome and fabulous. And it’s going to be much, much bigger than what it was beforehand.”

Local parks like Centennial, Schwiebert, and Lincoln park all feature splash pads. Automated waterspouts perfect for kids and adults to play in during the hotter temperatures.

“It’s a great alternative to a pool,” said Davenport resident, Kathy Miller, watching his granddaughters play. “The kids get to interact with other kids. They get to have fun outside, they get wet. And they have lots of fun playing outside. It’s almost as good as going to the pool because they get to run around and have lots of fun.”

Community pools can also be found at local YMCAs, Davenport, Scott County Park, and the Whitewater Junction in Rock Island.

Whitewater Junction features four water slides, a zero-depth to nine-foot-deep pool, splash features, and a tot slide.

“We really prioritize safety here at Whitewater junction,” said Aquatics Manager, Montana Hogan. “Which makes it the perfect place to bring families down and the perfect place for your kids to have fun, be safe and have a good time swimming.”

Whitewater Junction is open Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

