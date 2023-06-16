Local pools are limited as summertime approaches.

Whitewater Junction reopens in Rock Island
Whitewater Junction reopens in Rock Island
By Solomon Ladvienka
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES {KWQC} – As temperatures continue to rise, the variety of water attractions are limited.

As the construction continues for both Bettendorf’s Splash Landing and Moline’s Riverside Aquatic Center, both parks will not be available until next year.

“There’s also plenty of other opportunities for swimming around the Quad Cities,” said Bettendorf’s Director of Culture and Recreation, Kim Kidwell. “There are a lot of options, you might just have to look around a little bit.”

The city of Bettendorf is building a new Aquatic Center and Ice Rink where Splash Landing was located.

“It’s unfortunate that our pool is closed this year,” added Kidwell. “However, when it does open, it’s going to be awesome and fabulous. And it’s going to be much, much bigger than what it was beforehand.”

Local parks like Centennial, Schwiebert, and Lincoln park all feature splash pads. Automated waterspouts perfect for kids and adults to play in during the hotter temperatures.

“It’s a great alternative to a pool,” said Davenport resident, Kathy Miller, watching his granddaughters play. “The kids get to interact with other kids. They get to have fun outside, they get wet. And they have lots of fun playing outside. It’s almost as good as going to the pool because they get to run around and have lots of fun.”

Community pools can also be found at local YMCAs, Davenport, Scott County Park, and the Whitewater Junction in Rock Island.

Whitewater Junction features four water slides, a zero-depth to nine-foot-deep pool, splash features, and a tot slide.

“We really prioritize safety here at Whitewater junction,” said Aquatics Manager, Montana Hogan. “Which makes it the perfect place to bring families down and the perfect place for your kids to have fun, be safe and have a good time swimming.”

Whitewater Junction is open Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrew Wold's attorney made an appearance Friday on charges related to Wold's property at 324...
TV6 Investigates: Judge says if Wold doesn’t show, she’ll issue warrant
Dominic Damiano, president of the Amateur Baseball Umpires Association, said the threats...
Umpires walk off field, quit after little league parents, players threaten them
Davenport man heads to prison for seven years.
Davenport man sentenced to 7 years in prison
Wold pleads guilty to not maintaining safe conditions at The Davenport
Madison Russo, 19, is charged with theft by means of deception, a class C felony. Russo plead...
Madison Russo, charged in cancer scam, pleads guilty

Latest News

Judge halts further demo on Friday of the collapsed apartment building at 324 Main St.,...
Judge halt further demo of collapsed apartment building in Davenport
Blood donation
ImpactLife helps after deadly Texas tornadoes
ImpactLife to help after deadly tornado
7th annual Chalk Art Fest in Rock Island is June 24-25, 2023
7th Chalk Art Fest to transform Schwiebert Park June 24-25