Moline to hold open house meeting to give public preview of Eastgate TIF plan

By Sunny Wolfe
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The City of Moline is holding an open house to give the public an overview of the new Eastgate TIF Redevelopment Plan and Project, according to a media release from the City of Moline.

The City of Moline’s communication coordinator says the meeting will be held Monday in the committee of the whole conference room on City Hall’s second floor.

Moline is currently in the process of establishing a new Tax Increment Financing district on the far edge of the city. The goal of this project is to further drive public and private development in the area and help reduce blight, according to the media release.

A copy of the Eastgate TIF Plan is available for public viewing at the City Clerk’s office in City Hall. Moline’s communication coordinator says the project will advance to a second reading at the city council meeting on June 20. The area to be included as part of the Eastgate TIF plan is below:

