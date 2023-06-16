Quad City cardiologist discusses trends in heart disease

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Trinity Rock Island and Bettendorf has been nationally recognized for treatment of heart attack patients by the American College of Cardiology. Dr. Param Singh with Cardiology Medicine explains what doctors are doing here that earned recognition of positive outcomes in treating heart patients.

Heart disease remains a number one killer for men and women in the United States.

