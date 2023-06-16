‘Rhythm on the River’ celebration of Black music is Sunday

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -Rhythm On The River will celebrate the contributions of Black musicians and highlight Black voices in the local music scene on June 18 at Schwiebert Riverfront Park, 101 17th Street, Rock Island.

Tracy Singleton, Lincoln Center, and performer CJ Parker talk about how Rhythm On The River will bring the Rock Island riverfront to life with music spanning the decades.

Tickets are priced at $5 per person with children ages 12 and under admitted for free. Doors will open at 5 p.m. Music performances are set to begin at 6 p.m.

Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and/or chairs. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. No outside food or beverages will be allowed.

This community concert is a component of the QC Juneteenth festivities, led by the Lincoln Center and Friends of MLK in partnership with Common Chord, Rock Island Parks and Recreation and Rock Island Downtown Alliance.

The upcoming Cops ‘N Kids Book Drive set for Friday, June 23 at kWQC-TV6 is also discussed. See more on how to participate here.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.