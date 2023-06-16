Smoky Friday in the QCA

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) --We won’t be quite as warm today thanks to NE winds bringing in cooler and drier air off Lake Michigan. Unfortunately the smoke will linger in the area today. The cool down won’t last long. We will be back in the upper 80s and low 90s this weekend. Rain chances look to hold off until after sunset on Saturday and the track looks to be SW of the QC. Rainfall amounts will be under a quarter of an inch in most locations. Warmer than normal temps continue into next week with highs in the 90s ahead of the official start of summer on Wednesday.

TODAY: Sunny. High: 83º. Winds: NE 0-5 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 58º Winds: NW 0-5 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny. High: 90º.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.