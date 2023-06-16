TV6 Investigates on the case with the FBI

SPRINGFIELD, Illinois (KWQC) - Fans of crime TV or true-crime podcasts know it’s often forensic evidence that cracks the case.

KWQC received a special invitation to the regional FBI headquarters in Springfield to meet with some of the nation’s top crimefighters, and TV6 Investigates Matt Christensen learned it’s often hidden evidence collected by the FBI that makes a difference.

In Springfield at the FBI headquarters, a team of special agents stands by for the next crime scene: the Evidence Response Team, or ERT, collects the clues that catch the bad guys.

From kidnappings to killings, the ERT searches for the invisible clues. These are the crime-scene investigators you see on TV shows, collecting blood, fingerprints and DNA – the kind of evidence that cinches convictions

“What we do can impact a variety of cases, from white-collar to gangs and drugs to crimes of violence,” senior team leader Special Agent Michael Maguire said. “We process any sort of scene where evidence is collected. And whatever kind of evidence under whatever kinds of conditions. That all goes to court and makes a difference toward the case. So these are all things that impact the public, even though they don’t necessarily know what we do.”

Science helps the investigators. ALS, or alternative light sources, can expose even tiny specks through fluorescence.

A blue light reveals some of the evidence but after introducing chemicals and a special orange lens, and it becomes even clearer.

“If we get that fluorescent effect, we can say, a-ha!” Maguire said. “It might be the bodily fluid we’re looking for.”

The FBI recently used the same techniques to catch the kidnapper and killer of a University of Illinois student when they processed a truck and found invisible smear marks – a sign someone had tried to conceal evidence.

“You never know what you might find and how it might be useful. We were looking for blood and we found something valuable to the case,” he said.

Agents go to great lengths to collect and preserve clues. The FBI will cut evidence out of walls, or pick through trash to find fingerprints and DNA, just like on TV.

When it come to fingerprints, sometime agents will wait for the evidence to present itself.

“So we’ll have some people whose job it is to discreetly watch persons as they go about their daily business,” he said. “And we’ll wait for them to touch something that we can go and collect.”

Collecting a fresh print on a tabletop is rare, and it’s a lot easier than trying to lift one off a pop bottle reporter Matt Christensen discovered.

All FBI agents are trained using these methods – and any agent can volunteer to join the ERT.

They’re always ready to be anywhere in Illinois within 90 minutes. And once a scene is cleared, it’s on to the next case. Maguire said it takes a team effort – not just the work of evidence collectors.

“An investigation is more than one thing. There’s not one thing that makes a conviction, that makes victims whole, that gets the job done. It’s a whole bunch of pieces that come together.

“It is the guys chasing bad guys down the street. It is the folks going around talking to different people gathering evidence from witnesses. And there are definitely people who are collecting physical pieces of evidence that tell the story that maybe people themselves aren’t able to tell. It varies case by case literally. You never know when a physical piece of evidence might be critical to making a difference between a conviction and an acquittal.

The Evidence Response Team has collected evidence in several Quad-Cities cases, but agents said they couldn’t talk specifics because court processes are still playing out. The FBI’s team investigates federal crimes, but is often called in by local authorities for complicated cases.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.