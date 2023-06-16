‘Village Hops’ craft beer fest set for Saturday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The 2nd annual Village Hops in the Village of East Davenport will feature even more great craft beers to taste this year on June 17 from 2-6 p.m.

Kim Wessel, president of the Village of East Davenport, and Tracy Cameron, Brew, discuss the event and how people can get tickets and enjoy the array of festivities which will feature beer, cider, food, and live music.

Tickets can be purchased online through 12 p.m. on June 17. Tickets at the gate will be $40 and cash only. Your donation will purchase admission, a tasting glass and wristband to participate. Participants must be 21 years of age.

To get tickets in advance, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/.../village-hops-2023-tickets...

See the brewery line up in the embedded Facebook post below.

