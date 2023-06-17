Family Resources hosts Fill the Truck event

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Family Resources staff and volunteers collected basic need items outside 12 area Hy-Vee stores Saturday for the 2023 Fill the Truck event, sponsored by Hy-Vee and Kimberly Car City.

Volunteers collected donations such as kitchen and bath items, cleaning supplies, bed and bath linens, toiletries, small home items, baby and toddler supplies and over the counter medicines. All items collected will benefit Family Resources’ sheltering and housing services for survivors of domestic abuse, sexual abuse, sex and labor trafficking, homicide and other violent crimes.

“These donations mean everything,” said Rochelle Dougall, the Fundraising and Community Relations Coordinator for Family Resources. “These items we take for granted sometimes, but the people that rely on these items do not have these necessities. And oftentimes it’s something they have to lug with them, so having these items available is absolutely vital to the clients that need them.”

Dougall says that anyone who missed the event can still help Family Resources by supporting their other upcoming events. Details on how to volunteer and donate can be found at www.famres.org.

