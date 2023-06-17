Warmer weather ahead

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- We’ll start Father’s Day Weekend with abundant sunshine, but also a smoky haze producing air quality issues across the region. Temperatures should warm into the mid to upper 80′s by afternoon. Our next system could produce a few showers and storms late tonight, with rain chances continuing into Sunday. Expect soaring temperatures and increasing humidity heading through the work week, with highs back in the 90′s for most locations.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and very warm. Hazy skies. High: 88°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Increasing cloudiness with a chance for showers and a few storms after midnight. Low: 65°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny and warm. A chance for scattered showers and storms. High: 85°. Wind: SE 5-15 mph.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.