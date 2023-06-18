City of Camanche to receive water supply upgrades, 3M to fund 2 new wells

CAMANCHE, Iowa (KWQC) - 3M has announced plans to fund two new deep wells in part of an agreement for treatment of the City of Camanche municipal water supply.

According to a media release from the City of Camanche, the agreement has 3M funding two new wells with all necessary infrastructure and facilities for the new wells. In coordination with 3M, the EPA and the City of Camanche, a plan has been developed to drill two new deep wells which access the Jordan Aquifer, as well as upgrading and utilizing Camanche’s backup deep well, #5, as the main water supply for the municipal system. Then, eventually, capping the two shallow wells the city uses for water supply once the new wells are operational, the media release stated.

The city of Camanche says that they are pleased with the results of this negotiation and looks forward to these projects progressing in order to provide water services which meet the EPA recommendations in a timely fashion.

Back on Nov. 3, 2022, 3M and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) agreed to sample and provide treatment for Polyfluoroalkyl (PFAS) contamination in drinking water near the Cordova, Ill. facility, according to the media release. Part of that agreement included treatment of the City of Camanche municipal water supply.

Officials say the funding includes 10% of the cost to cover engineering expenses. City engineers Shive-Hattery will have oversight of the design and requirements with the project.

3M says they will fund $300,000 towards the rehabilitation of upgrades to well #5, $50,000 towards incurred and future legal and professional services necessary towards the implementation of the Camanche Alternate Drinking Water Plan.

Additionally, a grant of $17,840.85 will go towards a previous study captioned “Camanche Water Supply Upgrades” from Aug. 17, 2021, which was previously performed by the City of Camanche, an advance of $500,000 will be applied towards cost and expenses incurred by the city for construction, service, technical and other related costs for the new wells and further reimbursement for documented expenses beyond the advance funding, the media release stated.

3M says they will fund its engineers at Barr Engineering will drill, construct and install two new wells at proposed future locations per each wells’ design specified by City engineers Shive-Hattery who will oversee the drilling, construction and installation of the wells on behalf of the city.

Camanche city officials say they acknowledge and appreciate the association with its partners in the process including 3M, Barr Engineering, Shive-Hattery Engineering, U.S. EPA, Iowa DNR, Frey Haufe Current PLC, Shuttleworth Ingersoll PLC, David Cwiertny and the City of Camanche staff.

For additional information, visit the City of Camanche’s website.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.