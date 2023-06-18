Coaching alongside dad

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Over the years, Bettendorf head coach Bob Matthys has shared countless memories on the softball diamond with his daughter, Maddy, as a coach and player.

“Maddy has kind of been with me in the dugout forever it seems like,” Matthys said. “When she was four years old she became enthralled with softball. She’s been with every team that I’ve had.”

From then on, Bob Matthys coached Maddy all the way through high school.

“Taking a few years off in college, and not having him, like, at third base was a little weird,” Maddy Matthys said. “Getting the chance to be in the same dugout as [my dad] again has been a great experience.”

The father-daughter duo is coaching side-by-side on the Bettendorf softball staff.

Maddy Matthys said her dad had a big influence on how she played, and how she coaches now.

“Never get too high, never get too low. I mean, it’s a rollercoaster,” Maddy Matthys said. “We go through all of the ups and downs together and that’s what we work through.”

Bob Matthys said Maddy has made him a better coach, too.

“She’s impacted me where I delegate more, I listen more, and I ask for feedback a lot more,” Bob Matthys said. “She kind of runs a lot of our off-season stuff. Maddy has an intricate part in going ahead and working with them hitting, working with them fielding, and that helps to build our entire program.”

It’s a moment both Bob and Maddy aren’t taking for granted.

“It’s pretty special knowing that I’ve had an opportunity to watch her grow, watch her develop as a player, develop as a coach. To have her coach alongside me, that’s pretty special,” Bob Matthys said.

“I was just the tag-along daughter that everyone expected to be there, so, like, just going through and experiencing everything, it has meant the world to me. Love you, Dad,” Maddy Matthys said.

Next up, Bettendorf takes on Davenport West in a doubleheader on June 19.

