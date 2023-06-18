Half of the I-74 Bridge Demolished

BETTENDORF, IA {KWQC} – After years of being out of service, half of the historic I-74 bridge was demolished.

Over a thousand spectators lined the Riverfront bike path in Bettendorf to witness history. Some spectators started lining up as early as 5 a.m.

“Well, I’m here mainly to see the awesome explosion,” said Moline resident, Lloyd Sloan. “It’s also nice to see a big piece of the Quad Cities history and how quickly it could just be erased just like that. That was an awesome spectacle.”

Prior to the explosion, the Iowa Department of Transportation announced the plan to use controlled explosives during the removal of the suspension cables and Westside arches of the bridge. To ensure safety, the new I-74 bridge was temporarily closed to vehicles and to pedestrians.”

“Safety is our utmost priority during the demolition process,” said Project Manager for Helm Group, Chris Snyder. “We ask the public, including boaters, to be cautious and avoid the restricted area during this critical operation.”

With the crowd in attendance, spectators were excited to see the bridge being demolished, recalling some of its flaws and having to pay a toll at the early stages of the bridge’s existence.

“It’s been a transition,” said EnviroNet’s Owner and Operator, Molly Newall. “It started out as a toll bridge, two-way head on head traffic, and then the second bridge. We’re all glad it was replaced. We have a lot of issues at the Quad Cities, as a whole. People commuting every day, one way or another, lots of wrecks, and now we have an option. I am really pleased that the new bridge is done.”

The old I-74 was officially out of service as of December 3, 2021. No official date has been released regarding the demolition of the remaining parts of the bridge.

