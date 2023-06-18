Juneteenth Celebration with the Friends of MLK

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Friends of MLK hosted its annual Quad City Juneteenth Festival at the Lincoln Center as hundreds of people filled the streets and throughout the school yard at the Lincoln Center. Juneteenth tee shirts, authentic southern cuisine, and descriptive art were on display for sale.

“When the community pulls together,” said Owner of Gina Gee’s, Regina Spann. “They see you setting up and we had three or four guys come over to help. And he told me I’m helping because that’s what community does. And everybody just looks out for each other. Juneteenth is very important in the black community. So for all of us to get together and unite is such a blessing.”

The Friends of MLK also held their annual Miss Juneteenth Pageant, awarded to a local contestant. With the colors, red, yellow, and green, the colors were on full display.

“Juneteenth is something that should be celebrating our contribution to the society,” said Andre Gooch. “It’s definitely something that’s noteworthy without a doubt and is worthy of being celebrated. We as the people need to do it more. I don’t think we really appreciate what we do and what we’ve contributed to this society, as much as we should.”

Juneteenth is the celebration commemorating the end of slavery in 1865. Federal troops made their way to Galveston, Texas to pass along the message to the remaining slaves in this country, that they were free. The news came two years later to those after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed on June 19, 1863. In 1980, it became an official holiday in the state of Texas. In 2002, Iowa Governor, Tom Vilsack, signed a legislation acknowledging Juneteenth as an official holiday for the state of Iowa.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.