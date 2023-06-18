More rain possible for Father’s Day

A dry stretch with 90° heat likely through this week.
Expect several dry hours for Father's Day, with showers and a few storms returning by mid afternoon through this evening.
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Rain chances move back into the weather picture for Father’s Day. We’ll see mainly showers, and a few thunderstorms continuing during the afternoon hours. Severe weather is not expected. Highs should range from the upper 70′s to the lower to middle 80′s. Any rain we get should wrap up later this evening, followed by clearing skies toward morning. The work week ahead will be trending dry and much warmer—we’re talking highs well into the 90′s for most locations. This will most certainly expand the drought conditions across the region.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and warm. A chance for showers and thunderstorms. High: 84°. Wind: S 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Evening showers and thunderstorms, then gradual clearing and patchy fog toward morning. Low: 65°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

JUNETEENTH: Patchy morning fog, then mostly sunny and hot. High: 92°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

