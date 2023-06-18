Pride Party and Parade hit the streets of Moline

The Project of the Quad Cities held their third annual Pride Party at Bass Street Landing.
The Project of the Quad Cities held their third annual Pride Party at Bass Street Landing.(KWQC)
By Solomon Ladvienka
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 8:17 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOLINE, Ill. {KWQC} – The Project of the Quad Cities held their third annual Pride Party at Bass Street Landing.

The LGTBQ+ community was invited to waive the rainbow flag parading through the streets of Moline. The parade began at the Vibrant Arena and made its way until returning to the arena.

The Pride Party continued at Bass Street Landing where guests were entertained by live music, drag performances, and local food vendors.

“I got to say, today is freedom to me,” said Community Impact Team Member at Edwards United Church of Christ, Kerrye Annable. “Freedom to be who I am, freedom to be me and for everybody else to be who they are. This couldn’t be any better.”

According to QC Unity Pride’s website, “We are a welcoming group of people who value unity above all. The theme of each of our events will be ‘unity,’ as we believe that the community is the key to success.”

“I just think it’s beautiful,” said Pastor at Hope United Church of Christ, Santina Poor. “It’s very authentic. I think it’s lovely. Families, it’s kids, grandparents, and neighbors. It’s like the best of the Quad Cities right here. It’s just beautiful.”

The next QC Unity Pride event will be the Pride 5k: Walk, Run, and Roll on June 25.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Davenport man heads to prison for seven years.
Davenport man sentenced to 7 years in prison
Dominic Damiano, president of the Amateur Baseball Umpires Association, said the threats...
Umpires walk off field, quit after little league parents, players threaten them
Madison Russo, 19, is charged with theft by means of deception, a class C felony. Russo plead...
Madison Russo, charged in cancer scam, pleads guilty
Wold pleads guilty to not maintaining safe conditions at The Davenport
Two people were killed in a multi-vehicle crash early Saturday in East Moline, police said....
Rock Island County coroner identifies 2 killed in East Moline, Saturday early morning car crash

Latest News

The Friends of MLK hosted its annual Quad City Juneteenth Festival at the Lincoln Center
Juneteenth Celebration with the Friends of MLK
Photo of Family Resources building
Family Resources hosts Fill the Truck event
Your First Alert Forecast
High School Sports: June 16