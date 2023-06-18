Pride Party and Parade hit the streets of Moline

MOLINE, Ill. {KWQC} – The Project of the Quad Cities held their third annual Pride Party at Bass Street Landing.

The LGTBQ+ community was invited to waive the rainbow flag parading through the streets of Moline. The parade began at the Vibrant Arena and made its way until returning to the arena.

The Pride Party continued at Bass Street Landing where guests were entertained by live music, drag performances, and local food vendors.

“I got to say, today is freedom to me,” said Community Impact Team Member at Edwards United Church of Christ, Kerrye Annable. “Freedom to be who I am, freedom to be me and for everybody else to be who they are. This couldn’t be any better.”

According to QC Unity Pride’s website, “We are a welcoming group of people who value unity above all. The theme of each of our events will be ‘unity,’ as we believe that the community is the key to success.”

“I just think it’s beautiful,” said Pastor at Hope United Church of Christ, Santina Poor. “It’s very authentic. I think it’s lovely. Families, it’s kids, grandparents, and neighbors. It’s like the best of the Quad Cities right here. It’s just beautiful.”

The next QC Unity Pride event will be the Pride 5k: Walk, Run, and Roll on June 25.

