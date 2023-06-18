Renovated Rock Island Arsenal Museum to re-open June 29

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -After a closure of more than three years for extensive renovations, the Rock Island Arsenal Museum will celebrate a grand re-opening on June 29.

This episode of INSI6HT explores everything related to what the Rock Island Arsenal Museum offers and the changes soon to be revealed.

The museum hasn’t been renovated in over 80 years and the goal was to present the exhibits and artifacts to tell a more relevant story centered on the local installation’s story including the community’s very important and pivotal role in national defense and global impacts.

The RIA Museum, like all Army museums, falls under the Army Museum Enterprise which is an integral part of the U.S. Army Center of Military History, that oversees 30 museums in the U.S., Germany and South Korea. The museum originally opened on July 4, 1905, and is the second oldest in the U.S. Army.

There will be an official ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. on June 29 to mark the occasion. The museum is set to be open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays–Saturdays, beginning on June 29.

INSI6HT would like to thank Patrick Allie, museum director, and Amanda Siegner, Board of Directors RIA Museum, for participating in the roundtable discussion.

About the show: INSI6HT is a new program focused on the Quad Cities’ business landscape. Each Sunday, Redrick Terry will engage with regional business leaders in coordination with journalists from the Quad-City Times about topics that impact our community. It airs original shows on Sundays at 8 a.m. and re-airs on Fridays at 11 a.m.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.