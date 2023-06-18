We’re hoping for more rain for Father’s Day

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Rain chances move back into the weather picture for Father’s Day, with mainly showers, and a few thunderstorms during the day. Highs should reach the lower to middle 80′s. Any rain we get should wrap up this evening, followed by clearing skies toward morning. The work week ahead will be trending dry and much warmer—we’re talking highs well into the 90′s for most locations. This will most certainly expand the drought conditions across the region.

TODAY: Partly sunny and warm. A chance for showers and a few thunderstorms. High: 84°. Wind: S 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Evening showers and thunderstorms, then gradual clearing and patchy fog toward morning. Low: 65°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

JUNETEENTH: Patchy morning fog, then mostly sunny and hot. High: 92°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

