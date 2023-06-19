1 injured in single-vehicle crash in Davenport Sunday

Police responded to a single car accident near the intersection of Hickory Grove Road and Central Park Avenue.
By Madison McAdoo and Sunny Wolfe
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - On Sunday around 6:47 p.m. Davenport police, fire, and medic EMS responded to a single-vehicle crash.

Police said a vehicle hit a utility pole near the intersection of Hickory Groce Road and Central Park Avenue.

The driver, an adult male and the only occupant of the vehicle, was taken to an area hospital to evaluate minor injuries. He was also cited for traffic violations according to police.

Mid-American Energy responded as power lines were also impacted during the crash. According to police, the roadway was shut down while utility crews conducted their work but the road is re-open as of Monday morning.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The old I-74 bridge was removed with controlled explosives Sunday morning.
Goodbye green bridge: I-74 removed with controlled explosives Sunday
Davenport man heads to prison for seven years.
Davenport man sentenced to 7 years in prison
TV6 will provide updates on-air and online as the story unfolds.
LIVE UPDATES: 2 companies brought in for ‘cause and origin report’ of collapsed building
Madison Russo, 19, is charged with theft by means of deception, a class C felony. Russo plead...
Madison Russo, charged in cancer scam, pleads guilty
Wold pleads guilty to not maintaining safe conditions at The Davenport

Latest News

Food Truck Fight
The crash is still under investigation, deputies said.
Jo Daviess County man injured after motorcycle crash
Anthony C. Kueter, 32, is charged with assault causing serious injury, a Class D felony.
Police: Davenport man charged after cutting man with knife, hiding in mobile home
MercyOne Clinton South Health Plaza services are moving to new location in Clinton in June.
4 departments at MercyOne Clinton South Health Plaza move to new location