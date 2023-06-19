1 injured in single-vehicle crash in Davenport Sunday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - On Sunday around 6:47 p.m. Davenport police, fire, and medic EMS responded to a single-vehicle crash.

Police said a vehicle hit a utility pole near the intersection of Hickory Groce Road and Central Park Avenue.

The driver, an adult male and the only occupant of the vehicle, was taken to an area hospital to evaluate minor injuries. He was also cited for traffic violations according to police.

Mid-American Energy responded as power lines were also impacted during the crash. According to police, the roadway was shut down while utility crews conducted their work but the road is re-open as of Monday morning.

