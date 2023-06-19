4 departments at MercyOne Clinton South Health Plaza move to new location

CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Four departments at MercyOne Clinton South Health Plaza have moved to a new location in Clinton in June.

Home Care Services and Hospice Care, Finance Department, Home Medical Equipment, and Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation departments moved from the South Plaza to the North Health Plaza at 915 13th Ave. N., according to a media release.

Chief Executive and Operating Officer Mellissa Wood said the move offers more space for improved workflow and easier navigation between departments.

“We are excited to expand into this location and be able to enhance the health care experience for our patients and community,” Wood said. “The move will offer a seamless and improved experience for our patients.”

For further information on the relocation contact Home Care Services and Hospice Care at (563)244-3766, Home Medical Equipment at (563)244-7556, or Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation at (563)244-3580.

