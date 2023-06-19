92-year-old man walking across midwest to raise money for St. Jude’s

STOCKTON, Ill. (KWQC) - A 92-year-old man is walking across the Midwest for more than 350 miles to raise funds for St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

Dean Troutman left Princeville Illinois on May 21 and began in “Troutman’s Trek” north to Monroe, Wisconsin.

Monday Troutman is walking 20 miles total around Stockton and into Mt. Carroll Illinois, according to the Facebook page.

For more information and how to donate visit the website; http://troutmanstrek.pbworks.com/w/page/108771523/HomePage.

