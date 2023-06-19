92-year-old man walking across midwest to raise money for St. Jude’s

Dean Troutman left Princeville Illinois on May 21 and began in “Troutman’s Trek” north to...
Dean Troutman left Princeville Illinois on May 21 and began in “Troutman’s Trek” north to Monroe, Wisconsin.(Troutman's Trek)
By Sunny Wolfe
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STOCKTON, Ill. (KWQC) - A 92-year-old man is walking across the Midwest for more than 350 miles to raise funds for St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

Dean Troutman left Princeville Illinois on May 21 and began in “Troutman’s Trek” north to Monroe, Wisconsin.

Monday Troutman is walking 20 miles total around Stockton and into Mt. Carroll Illinois, according to the Facebook page.

For more information and how to donate visit the website; http://troutmanstrek.pbworks.com/w/page/108771523/HomePage.

Dean Troutman left Princeville Illinois on May 21 and began in “Troutman’s Trek” north to...
Dean Troutman left Princeville Illinois on May 21 and began in “Troutman’s Trek” north to Monroe, Wisconsin.(Troutman's Trek)

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The old I-74 bridge was removed with controlled explosives Sunday morning.
Goodbye green bridge: I-74 removed with controlled explosives Sunday
Davenport man heads to prison for seven years.
Davenport man sentenced to 7 years in prison
TV6 will provide updates on-air and online as the story unfolds.
LIVE UPDATES: 2 companies brought in for ‘cause and origin report’ of collapsed building
Madison Russo, 19, is charged with theft by means of deception, a class C felony. Russo plead...
Madison Russo, charged in cancer scam, pleads guilty
Wold pleads guilty to not maintaining safe conditions at The Davenport

Latest News

QCA 4th of July fireworks shows and events.
QCA 4th of July firework shows and events
The Quad City Air Show makes a return for its 31st year.
Quad Cities Air Show back for 32nd year, after few years off
Do you know a Rock Island citizen who has made selfless contributions of service to the City of...
Rock Island seeks nominations for 36th Annual Citizen of the Year Awards
QC Air Show