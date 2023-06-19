Becoming sunny and hot again

More dry weather ahead
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 3:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Skies will gradually clear up this morning leading to a milder afternoon with highs in the 80s and 90s.  Despite the much needed rainfall yesterday drought conditions will worsen this week with lots of sunshine each day and afternoon highs in the 90s.  Only chance for rain we see this week holds off until Sunday with only a slight chance at this point.

TODAY: Becoming sunny. High: 91º. Winds: E 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear.  Low: 65º Winds: E 0-5 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny. High: 92º.

