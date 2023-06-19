Biden to discuss climate change, clean energy jobs

President Joe Biden speaks at a political rally at the Philadelphia Convention Center in...
President Joe Biden speaks at a political rally at the Philadelphia Convention Center in Philadelphia, Saturday, June 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)(AP)
By Amanda Alvarado and The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - President Joe Biden will discuss his administration’s plans to prepare for climate change and create clean energy jobs on Monday.

The president will be giving his remarks after touring the Lucy Evans Baylands Nature Interpretive Center and Preserve in Palo Alto, California.

Biden will announce $600 million to address climate change, according to the White House.

This funding is roughly one-fifth of the allocation given to NOAA under last year’s Inflation Reduction Act.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The old I-74 bridge was removed with controlled explosives Sunday morning.
Goodbye green bridge: I-74 removed with controlled explosives Sunday
Davenport man heads to prison for seven years.
Davenport man sentenced to 7 years in prison
TV6 will provide updates on-air and online as the story unfolds.
LIVE UPDATES: 2 companies brought in for ‘cause and origin report’ of collapsed building
Madison Russo, 19, is charged with theft by means of deception, a class C felony. Russo plead...
Madison Russo, charged in cancer scam, pleads guilty
Wold pleads guilty to not maintaining safe conditions at The Davenport

Latest News

Food Truck Fight
The crash is still under investigation, deputies said.
Jo Daviess County man injured after motorcycle crash
Florence Bell decorates her truck for the annual Galveston Juneteenth Parade in Galveston,...
Americans mark Juneteenth with parties, events, quiet reflection on end of slavery
Anthony C. Kueter, 32, is charged with assault causing serious injury, a Class D felony.
Police: Davenport man charged after cutting man with knife, hiding in mobile home
Big Pokey performs during the birthday celebration for Z-Ro at The House of Blues in Downtown...
Houston rapper Big Pokey dies after collapsing at show in Texas