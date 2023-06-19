Local Food Trucks Gather for the Food Truck Fight in Bettendorf

This years food truck fight was held in downtown Bettendorf.
By KWQC Staff and Haley Marzorati
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - 20 local food trucks gathered for the food truck fight in downtown Bettendorf.

The event was held June 17, as the 11th food truck fight. The event offered a variety of different food options and featured live music, and other activities throughout the day.

It was also an all-day long competition. Attendees could vote for their favorite food truck online and the winner being named the champion by the end of the night.

The next food truck event will be held in Muscatine at the end of September.

