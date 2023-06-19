Muscatine seeking RAGBRAI volunteers to welcome riders

Muscatine seeks RAGBRAI volunteers to welcome riders on the last day of the race.
By Sunny Wolfe
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 2:10 PM CDT
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The Muscatine RAGBRAI Committee is seeking volunteers to welcome thousands of riders stopping in Muscatine on the final day of RAGBRAI, according to a media release from the City of Muscatine.

Many activities are being offered to the riders as they make the final push to Davenport. Riders will have the opportunity to “Double Dip in the Mississippi,” dipping their tires into the river before following the ride to the finish at the Marquette Street boat ramp and Veteran’s Memorial Park in Davenport, the release said.

The city says volunteers are needed to greet riders, direct visitors to event locations, answer questions, drive golf carts, take photos and assist with a variety of other activities.

There is also an opportunity to participate in a route beautification contest with more details to come later according to the press release.

The city says there is a volunteer registration portal that individuals and groups who are interested in helping out can register and select from a variety of activities. A volunteer website new user guide is also available to assist with registration.

For further information visit the Muscatine RAGBRAI Facebook page or the Muscatine RAGBRAI website.

