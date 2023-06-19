Police: Davenport man charged after cutting man with knife, hiding in mobile home

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was charged after police say he hid in a mobile home from officers after he cut a person with a knife.

Anthony C. Kueter, 32, is charged with assault causing serious injury, a Class D felony.

According to an arrest affidavit:

Davenport police responded about 12:40 a.m. Monday to the 3700 block of West Locust Street for a report of an assault.

Officers found a mobile home matching the description given and made contact with a man who would not open the front door of the residence. Officers were outside the residence from 1:50 a.m. until about 2 a.m. announcing Kueter was under arrest until he was taken into custody.

According to officers, Kueter admitted he was aware of police outside the home and did not listen. Kueter told police he had a knife inside the residence.

Kueter and a man were involved in a heated argument when Kueter grabbed a buck knife, according to the affidavit. The man attempted to shield himself and was cut in the palm and all four fingers, needing stitches and surgery for the injuries.

According to court records, Kueter is being held at the Scott County Jail on a $5,300 bond. A preliminary hearing is set for June 29 at the Scott County Courthouse.

