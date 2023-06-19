QCA 4th of July firework shows and events

QUAD CITIES, Iowa and Ill. (KWQC) - As Fourth of July approaches, there will be plenty of family-friendly activities, shows and firework displays happening around the Quad Cities-area. Below, is a list of activities you might want to check out this year.

Red, White and Boom- Davenport and Rock Island fireworks display, July 3

The annual bi-state Red, White and Boom in downtown Davenport and Rock Island returns on July 3. Family-friendly activities will take place that evening in Davenport and Rock Island at 9:30 p.m. fireworks will be shot, in sync to music broadcast on 97X from two barges in the middle of the Mississippi River, according to event organizers.

Spectators can watch from free viewing areas along the riverfront including LeClaire Park in Davenport or Schweibert Riverfront Park in Rock Island, event organizers said. There will be plenty of activities on both sides of the river for families to enjoy ahead of the fireworks display.

Event organizers advise that you bring your own lawn chair. Additionally, food and beverages will be available for purchase.

Red, White and Boom, Davenport activities include:

Quad Cities River Bandits vs. Wisconsin- starting at 5 p.m. at Modern Woodmen Park the River bandits will face the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers. After the game, enjoy the fireworks from your seats

Live music and food vendors- from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at Beiderbeck Drive, enjoy tasty treats from various food vendors including BBQ, funnel cakes, energy drinks and more while listening to live music

Identity Crisis Band- from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at LeClaire Park Bandshell there will be free, live music with a 12-piece classic rock band featuring a horn section, violin and male and female vocalists

Kids zone activities- from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at LeClaire Park there will be a variety of jam-packed, free activities to keep little ones entertained before the fireworks start. Davenport Parks and Recreation, says they have put together a full lineup to include yard games, bounce houses, a NASCAR simulator, a misting station, free giveaways, and more

Davenport Junior Theatre Performances- At 6:15 p.m., 6:45 p.m., 7:15 p.m., and 7:45 p.m. at LeClaire park students of Davenport Junior Theatre will take the stage performing improv., using suggestions from the audience, students will create fun and delightful stories

Red, White and Boom, Rock Island activities include:

Food vendors and live DJ- From 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at Schweibert Riverfront Park, food vendors including BBQ, Mexican, and all your fair food favorites, plus beer garden by Bent River Brewing Company. DJ Jeff James will kick off the music beginning at 5 p.m.

Class of ‘82 Band- From 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at Schweibert Riverfront Park there will be free, live music on the main stage featuring 80s new-wave and alternative music tribute band

Kids zone activities- From 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Schweibert Riverfront Park there will be a balloon artist, face painting, splash pad and playground

Parking for Red, White and Boom

Davenport- Parking will be free in city parking ramps downtown

Rock Island- Parking on the street and in city parking lots will be free

RB & W District- Rock Falls, Ill. Eats N’ Beats and Sterling-Rock Falls Jaycees Fireworks Display, June 30

To kick off Fourth of July weekend, on June 30, the City of Rock Falls will hold their Eats N’ Beats festival at the District, which was formally known as Food Truck Fridays, according to event organizers. The event kicks off at 11:30 a.m. on June 30, and continues until 10 p.m.

According to event organizers, there will be lots of food vendors, business vendors, the Wienermobile (Frankmobile), live music, and a grand finale of the Sterling-Rock Falls Jaycees Fireworks display.

According to event organizers, activities include:

Independence Day celebration- From 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the District, food and vendors

Wienermobile- From 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. the Wienermobile will be on-location

Problem Child Band- From 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Problem Child Band will play live music

Sterling-Rock Falls Jaycees Fireworks Display- The fireworks display will begin at dusk, according to event organizers

Rock Falls Fourth of July Celebration, 2023. (Visit Rock Falls)

