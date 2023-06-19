Quad Cities Air Show back for 32nd year, after few years off

The Quad City Air Show returns after a few years off due to Covid restrictions.
By KWQC Staff and Haley Marzorati
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Quad Cities Air Show returns for the 32nd year after a few years off due to Covid restrictions.

The event is June 24 and 25 and will be held at the Davenport Municipal Airport. There will be a local pilot flying in the show this year.

The air show highlights the importance of aviation and the military. A pilot from the Quad Cities will be taking part in the performances.

Youth tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the gate. Adult tickets are $30 in advance and $40 at the gate.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The old I-74 bridge was removed with controlled explosives Sunday morning.
Goodbye green bridge: I-74 removed with controlled explosives Sunday
Davenport man heads to prison for seven years.
Davenport man sentenced to 7 years in prison
TV6 will provide updates on-air and online as the story unfolds.
LIVE UPDATES: 2 companies brought in for ‘cause and origin report’ of collapsed building
Madison Russo, 19, is charged with theft by means of deception, a class C felony. Russo plead...
Madison Russo, charged in cancer scam, pleads guilty
Wold pleads guilty to not maintaining safe conditions at The Davenport

Latest News

Do you know a Rock Island citizen who has made selfless contributions of service to the City of...
Rock Island seeks nominations for 36th Annual Citizen of the Year Awards
QC Air Show
MercyOne Health plaza moves to new location
Food Truck Fight
Local Food Trucks Gather for the Food Truck Fight in Bettendorf