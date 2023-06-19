Quad Cities Air Show back for 32nd year, after few years off
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Quad Cities Air Show returns for the 32nd year after a few years off due to Covid restrictions.
The event is June 24 and 25 and will be held at the Davenport Municipal Airport. There will be a local pilot flying in the show this year.
The air show highlights the importance of aviation and the military. A pilot from the Quad Cities will be taking part in the performances.
Youth tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the gate. Adult tickets are $30 in advance and $40 at the gate.
