Quad City Animal Welfare Center to auction Harley Davidson motorcycle as part of Cars 4 Critters

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Quad City Animal Welfare Center will auction a 2004 Harley Davidson Impact Blue FXDL Low Rider Motorcycle starting June 21.

The auction will end on July 1 at 10 a.m., according to a media release from the QCAWC. An individual generously donated the motorcycle through the QCAWC Cars 4 Critters Program.

McGrath Quad Cities Harley-Davidson is partnering with QCAWC to display the motorcycle now through the end of the auction. McGrath Quad Cities Harley-Davidson is located at 5320 Corporate Park Dr, in Davenport, Iowa.

Executive Director of the QCAWC Patti McRae says the mission of the QCAWC is to operate a shelter for homeless animals, provide humane education and offer a spay/neuter program. All proceeds from the auction will benefit the Quad City Animal Welfare Center.

McRae says more information on the Cars 4 Critters program and further details about the motorcycle can be found by visiting the QCAWC website.

