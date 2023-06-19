Quad City Animal Welfare Center to auction Harley Davidson motorcycle as part of Cars 4 Critters

The Quad City Animal Welfare Center is auctioning a Harley Davidson motorcycle that's proceeds...
The Quad City Animal Welfare Center is auctioning a Harley Davidson motorcycle that's proceeds will go towards the QCAWC.(The Quad City Animal Welfare Center)
By Sunny Wolfe
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Quad City Animal Welfare Center will auction a 2004 Harley Davidson Impact Blue FXDL Low Rider Motorcycle starting June 21.

The auction will end on July 1 at 10 a.m., according to a media release from the QCAWC. An individual generously donated the motorcycle through the QCAWC Cars 4 Critters Program.

McGrath Quad Cities Harley-Davidson is partnering with QCAWC to display the motorcycle now through the end of the auction. McGrath Quad Cities Harley-Davidson is located at 5320 Corporate Park Dr, in Davenport, Iowa.

Executive Director of the QCAWC Patti McRae says the mission of the QCAWC is to operate a shelter for homeless animals, provide humane education and offer a spay/neuter program. All proceeds from the auction will benefit the Quad City Animal Welfare Center.

McRae says more information on the Cars 4 Critters program and further details about the motorcycle can be found by visiting the QCAWC website.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The old I-74 bridge was removed with controlled explosives Sunday morning.
Goodbye green bridge: I-74 removed with controlled explosives Sunday
Davenport man heads to prison for seven years.
Davenport man sentenced to 7 years in prison
TV6 will provide updates on-air and online as the story unfolds.
LIVE UPDATES: 2 companies brought in for ‘cause and origin report’ of collapsed building
Madison Russo, 19, is charged with theft by means of deception, a class C felony. Russo plead...
Madison Russo, charged in cancer scam, pleads guilty
Wold pleads guilty to not maintaining safe conditions at The Davenport

Latest News

Jo Daviess County Man Injured After Motorcycle Accident
Half of the old I-74 Bridge Demolished Sunday
Moline to hold open house meeting to give public preview of Eastgate TIF plan
First Alert Forecast: Hot and continued dry weather ahead