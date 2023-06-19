Rock Island seeks nominations for 36th Annual Citizen of the Year Awards

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Do you know a Rock Island citizen who has made selfless contributions of service to the City of Rock Island? If so, the City of Rock Island wants you to nominate them for the 36th Annual Citizen of the Year Awards.

City officials say each year, people in the community have an opportunity to submit a nomination for one of eight categories for Citizen of the Year Award. Those categories include: individual, youth, city employee, professional, education, veteran, organization, church or non-profit, and business. Nomination forms must be received by July 10 at 5 p.m., city officials said.

According to city officials, winners will be recognized and presented with awards during the Aug. 28 city council meeting, as well as being honored in the 2023 Rock Island Labor Day Parade on Sept. 4, with one individual or group being chosen form the Citizen of the Year winners to serve as the Labor Day Parade Grand Marshall.

Nominations can be made at rigov.org/COY, City of Rock Island’s media release stated.

According to Rock Island’s media release, the following categories and descriptions are as follows.

Individual- This award honors an individual who exemplifies hard work and ethics while demonstrating outstanding service to the community through volunteer work, mentoring or social leadership. This person has made a difference through their willingness to work well with others and ability to inspire positive change in Rock Island.

Youth- This person must be a student currently enrolled in the Rock Island-Milan School District, Jordan Catholic School, Alleman High School or homeschooled in grades 6 through 12 this fall. This student has maintained academic excellence while displaying character, initiative, leadership and creativity through community groups, projects or volunteer work. The selected youth has won the respect and admiration of teachers or community leaders and stands out as an example to other youth.

City employee- This individual must be employed by the city of Rock Island, but does not need to reside in the city. This person is dependable and has good work ethic, character and inspires other employees to do their best. This person has a positive can-do attitude, takes pride in their job and has earned the respect of their coworkers and supervisors. Their work as an employee has made the city a better place to live, work and play.

Professional- This individual has made a positive change in the Rock Island community through their employment by displaying leadership, character and initiative. The nominated person may have implemented social programs, raised money to help those in need, created or led a community event, or mentored youth, for example. They have earned the respect of their peers and the community.

Education- This person is not required to be a resident of Rock Island, but they must be employed by the Rock Island-Milan School District, Jordan Catholic School or Alleman High School. This individual may be a superintendent, principal, dean, teacher or para-professional who is engaging and inspires students to do their best in school and out in the community. This person displays leadership, character and empathy while acting as a mentor. They may put in extra hours through coaching or leading after-school programs and activities, for example. They have the respect of students, staff and other educators.

Veteran- This individual has served in any of the armed forces as active duty or a member of the reserves and was honorably discharged or retired. This person gives back to the community through volunteer work, mentorship, or is active in Rock Island organizations. This person makes Rock Island a better place to live through their inspiring example of patriotism, courage, honor and character. The nominated veteran must reside in Rock Island.

Organization, church or non-profit- The nominated organization, church or non-profit must be located in Rock Island and make a difference in the community through its service, mission-based programs, fundraising or events. This group may help those in need; influence social change; raise awareness of an issue; raise money to assist the less fortunate or fund a particular cause; organize community events that make a difference; or other activities that make a positive impact on the overall community. This group is seen as a change maker and inspires others to join their cause.

Business- The nominated business must be located in Rock Island and serve the community in a capacity that goes beyond normal business operations. Examples include providing scholarship awards, fundraising, volunteering, and overall giving back to the community. The nominated business must have a good working environment and be operated in a way that displays character, ethics, good business practices and maintains a well-kept building and grounds in the city. The business owner does not need to reside in Rock Island.

