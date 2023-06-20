Adoptable 4-Legged Friends: Meet “Tranquility”

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Jo Nicholson, Humane Society of Scott County, introduces the PSL audience to “Tranquility”.

The beautiful dog came to the shelter as a stray so there is not much known about the pet looking for a forever home. But his name was chosen because the animal is usually quite calm. Tranquility loves people, car rides, and walks.

Nicholson outlines how viewers can become active in the volunteer program which is greatly needed. Those that love interacting with pets that need care and enrichment (like walking dogs and hanging out with cats) while waiting for a forever home should contact HSSC for more information.

Humane Society of Scott County is located at 2802 West Central Park, Davenport. Visit the website at https://hssc.us/ or call 563-388-6655.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.