Atlantic basin hurricane season off to an active start

By Kyle Kiel
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - Hurricane season in the Atlantic basin began on June 1.

The first tropical storm of the season, named Arlene, formed Labor Day weekend in the Gulf of Mexico. It did not make landfall in the United States, but it did bring heavy rain and strong winds to Florida.

Tropical Storm Bret formed on Monday, making it the second named storm of the season.

To the east of Bret, a strong tropical wave that is forecast to become a tropical depression or tropical storm later this week.

The next named storm on the list is Cindy.

Click here to find out how tropical storms and hurricanes receive a name.

