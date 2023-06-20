Avenue of the Cities construction begins Monday

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC)- Road construction will begin on Avenue of the Cities from 34th to 41st Street Monday.

According to city officials, Brandt Construction is milling in the outer lanes, a 2-inch asphalt overlay followed by utility adjustments and new striping.

The project will take approximately a month to finish.

One lane of traffic in each direction will be maintained at all times, Moline Public Works said. Delays are expected and motorists should be aware that traffic patterns will change on a few occasions. Some night work will take place to help with traffic.

The City of Moline encourages motorists to plan ahead and use an alternate route. All businesses will remain open during construction.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.