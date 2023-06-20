Avenue of the Cities construction begins Monday

Avenue of The Cities Construction Beginning Next Week.
Avenue of The Cities Construction Beginning Next Week.(WAFB)
By KWQC Staff and Haley Marzorati
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC)- Road construction will begin on Avenue of the Cities from 34th to 41st Street Monday.

According to city officials, Brandt Construction is milling in the outer lanes, a 2-inch asphalt overlay followed by utility adjustments and new striping.

The project will take approximately a month to finish.

One lane of traffic in each direction will be maintained at all times, Moline Public Works said. Delays are expected and motorists should be aware that traffic patterns will change on a few occasions. Some night work will take place to help with traffic.

The City of Moline encourages motorists to plan ahead and use an alternate route. All businesses will remain open during construction.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The old I-74 bridge was removed with controlled explosives Sunday morning.
Goodbye green bridge: I-74 removed with controlled explosives Sunday
Davenport man heads to prison for seven years.
Davenport man sentenced to 7 years in prison
Madison Russo, 19, is charged with theft by means of deception, a class C felony. Russo plead...
Madison Russo, charged in cancer scam, pleads guilty
TV6 will provide updates on-air and online as the story unfolds.
LIVE UPDATES: 2 companies brought in for ‘cause and origin report’ of collapsed building
The old I-74 bridge was removed with controlled explosives Sunday morning.
Half of the old I-74 Bridge Demolished

Latest News

Fathers Day gifts from The Market
The Market: Fathers’ Day Gifts
The City of Rock Island is seeking nominations for the citizen of the year awards
Road Closed
Rock Island Ridgewood Road set to be closed for construction Tuesday
The Figge Art Museum is donating all of their admission proceeds to the building collapse...
Figge donating admission proceeds to building collapse victims