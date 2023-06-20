Rozetta, Ill. (KWQC) -The Belted Cow Orchard, a fruit and vegetable farm, is located at 1821 East State Highway 164, Rozetta, IL. The business also carries other farm-fresh product lines.

Marci Meyer discusses the 18 varieties of apples that the farm produces on more than 5 thousand trees spread out on their acreage in Henderson county.

Freshly made donuts, specialty lattes, and home decor products are also offered daily Tuesday-Saturday from 7:00 am - 5:00 pm.

For more information, visit the website at https://www.thebeltedcoworchard.com/ or call 309-371-4656.

