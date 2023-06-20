Creative Pastry & Coffee

Creative Pastry & Coffee
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SILVIS, Ill. (KWQC) -Creative Pastry & Coffee’s motto is “where your favorite dessert is our priority”.

Guests Jordge Hurtado and Fernando Verduzco introduce their business to the audience while highlighting some of their delicious sweet treats and more.

Creative Pastry & Coffee is located at 917 1st Avenue, Silvis. For more information, visit the business Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Creativepastries.

