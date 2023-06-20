Darius Rucker, Blake Shelton to perform at Jonh Deere Classic’s Concerts on the Course

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Darius Rucker and Blake Shelton are set to perform at the John Deere Classics, “Concerts on the Course.”

Darius Rucker will perform on July 8 and Blake Shelton will perform on July 9 each at 5:45 p.m.

According to a Tweet from the John Deere Classic, day-specific tickets include admission to the concert that night and benefit Birdies for Charity. Tickets can be purchased here.

