Darius Rucker, Blake Shelton to perform at Jonh Deere Classic’s Concerts on the Course

By Madison McAdoo
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Darius Rucker and Blake Shelton are set to perform at the John Deere Classics, “Concerts on the Course.”

Darius Rucker will perform on July 8 and Blake Shelton will perform on July 9 each at 5:45 p.m.

According to a Tweet from the John Deere Classic, day-specific tickets include admission to the concert that night and benefit Birdies for Charity. Tickets can be purchased here.

