Davenport man arrested on drug charges in Bettendorf

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was arrested on drug charges Monday in Bettendorf.

Jarrod L. Gross, 44, is charged with controlled substance violation, a Class B felony; used or expired drug tax stamp, a Class D felony; and gathering where controlled substances are used, a Class D felony.

According to an arrest affidavit;

Bettendorf police executed a search warrant about 3 p.m. Monday related to Gross selling methamphetamine.

Officers said after knocking on the door of a motel room in Bettendorf, Gross answered. Police found four bags of meth totaling 30.67 grams and a digital scale in his pockets.

According to police, another 4.73 grams of meth was next to the bed, and a second scale, baggies with no residue, used syringes and a meth bong were also in the room.

Three people were also in the room with Gross. According to police, he shared the motel room with them. Two of the three admitted to police to using meth and staying for over a month.

Gross is the supplier of meth for those who stay in the motel room, according to the affidavit. He told police, Post Miranda, he sells meth. Gross is currently on probation for third offense of possession.

Gross is being held on a $25,000 cash-only bond, court records show. A preliminary hearing was waved, and arraignment was set for July 13, at the Scott County Courthouse.

