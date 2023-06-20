Davenport police arrest suspect after hours long standoff, following chase

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Tuesday afternoon, Davenport police and SWAT were in an hours long standoff near North Pine Street and West Columbia Avenue.

TV6 was on-scene around 1 p.m. and could see police and SWAT barricading the subject in the street, speaking to them with a loudspeaker, and trying to get them to surrender to authorities.

At approximately 6:33 p.m., DPD released several arrest affidavits regarding the arrest of William Joseph Fues, 36, of Silvis, Ill. According to the arrest affidavits, Fues was arrested and charged with multiple offenses.

Police say Fues was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, failure to affix a drug tax stamp, being a felon in possession of a firearm, second-degree kidnapping by confining or removing a person from one place to another without the authority or consent of the person to do so, for the purpose of holding them ransom, and several traffic charges including driving under suspension while license is denied or revoked, eluding, failure to maintain control and seven counts of disobeying a traffic control device.

Additionally, during the time of the incident, a nearby daycare, Birdie’s Nest, was also placed on lockdown. That lockdown was later lifted after the scene had cleared.

According to DPD, Fues is currently being held in Scott County Jail with no bond allowed.

Davenport Police standoff, Tuesday, June 20, 2023. (KWQC)

